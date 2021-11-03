Casey's Holds Round-Up Campaign to Support Veterans

Today through Nov. 30, Casey’s is asking its guests to be Here For Good by saluting all service members, past and present, and their families by rounding up their purchases to benefit Hope For The Warriors (HOPE) and Children of Fallen Patriots.

Casey’s partners with Children of Fallen Patriots to provide assistance, resources and scholarships to military children who’ve lost a parent in the line of duty. Since 2012, Casey’s has worked with Hope For The Warriors to help service members and their families restore a sense of self, family and hope through comprehensive support programs.

“Casey’s and its guests are proud to support our nation’s heroes and their families,” says Darren Rebelez, CEO of Casey’s, and veteran of the United States Army. “Last year our guests joined us in saluting the men and women who have served this great country by raising over $1.4 million for these two extraordinary organizations. As a veteran, I am humbled each year by the generosity of our guests and am proud of the good Casey’s and its guests spread to our service members and their families.”

There are two additional ways guests can donate to this year’s campaign:

Make it a Hero Deal: Purchase the Casey’s Share Pack Meal and when you add a 2 liter Pepsi® product, $1 will be donated to the campaign, up to $25,000 from PepsiCo.

Share using #HereForVets: $1 will be donated each time the #HereForVets hashtag is used on Twitter or Instagram during the month of November, up to $100,000 from Casey’s.

“Pepsi is honored to stand together with Casey’s in support of the military heroes who have served and protected our country,” said Neil Pryor, President, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Central Division. “Through our annual PepsiCo Rolling Remembrance relay, we are proud to have raised over $1.2 million for the Children of Fallen Patriots organization over the past six years and will continue to support veterans across the Heartland and beyond alongside such dedicated partners like Casey’s."

Casey’s, with the help of its generous guests, donated over $1.4 million to help veterans and their families last year. One service member impacted was Burlington, Iowa, native, Nick Guernsey. From 1997 to 2009, Nick served in the United States Army and U.S. Army Reserve.

“Hope For The Warriors is a long-time community partner in Casey’s efforts to support veterans,” says Robin Kelleher, president and CEO of Hope For The Warriors. “Our partnership has grown stronger every year, and now HOPE actively serves 4,279 warriors in Casey’s communities. Casey’s was Here For Good last year when our world turned upside down, and the pandemic challenged our military families beyond their current situations. Because of Casey’s support, 501 new individuals in Casey’s neighborhoods found HOPE through our life-transforming programs and services.”

David Kim, CEO and Founder of Children of Fallen Patriots, adds, “Children of Fallen Patriots is honored to be a beneficiary of Casey’s Here For Veterans Campaign. In 2020, Casey’s and its guests raised a total of $700,000 for Children of Fallen Patriots, which provided over 110 years of education to the children of our country’s fallen heroes. We are so grateful for our partnership with Casey’s and are looking forward to being Here For Good by providing these deserving students scholarships in 2022.”

As an added salute, Casey’s encourages all service members past and present to visit Casey’s on Veterans Day, Nov. 11 to receive a free cup of coffee.