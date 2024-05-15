Casey’s is kicking off summer with an all-new BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza with slow-smoked pulled pork – it’s like a summer BBQ, now on a pizza.

Like other fan favorites, the BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza starts with Casey’s made-from-scratch-dough. It is then topped with Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce, real mozzarella, slow-smoked pulled pork, bacon, cheddar cheese, red onion and thick-cut pickles.

“Casey’s new BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza exemplifies the unexpected food innovation we continue to deliver to our guests, emphasizing the surprising reality that you can get a delicious meal with fresh ingredients and bold flavors from a convenience store,” sayds Tom Brennan, Casey’s Chief Merchandising Officer. “As the nation’s fifth largest pizza chain, Casey’s continues to deliver the combinations our guests crave, and this time it’s the sweet and savory tastes you’d expect from a summer BBQ.”

For $16.99, guests can order a large BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza online or in the Casey’s app. And, on National BBQ Day (May 16), guests can get a large BBQ Pulled Pork or BBQ Chicken Pizza for just $10.

To give guests even more of the BBQ flavors they crave, Casey’s is introducing the King’s Hawaiian Pulled Pork Sliders. These limited-time sandwiches are made with hand-trimmed, slow-smoked pulled pork, topped with Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce and thick-cut pickles and served on three King’s Hawaiian slider buns for only $6.49.

Casey’s guests can enjoy several other tasty deals this summer, including:

· Large specialty pizza – including the new BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza – for just $14 on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays through June 25;

· BOGO 50% off any large single-topping pizza through June 25;

· Buy any large pizza get a large single-topping pizza 50% off from June 26 through Sept. 3; and

· $3 Cheesy Breadsticks with any large pizza through Sept. 3.

And Casey’s Rewards members can play Scratch, Match & Win in the app for a chance to win prizes through Sept. 3.