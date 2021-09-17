Casey’s Unveils New Breakfast Lineup

As consumers return to their fall routines, Casey’s is introducing its new breakfast lineup. Guests can now start their day with the Signature Handheld, a handmade, perfectly portable breakfast option that starts with Casey’s delicious, made-from-scratch dough along with an all-new Loaded Breakfast Burrito and Loaded Breakfast Bowl to complete the menu.

This first-ever handmade breakfast lineup paired with new, fresh-brewed, bean-to-cup coffee will provide guests with a fast, easy and delicious breakfast of their choice, joining forces with Casey’s iconic breakfast pizza.

Over 70 percent of Americans agree breakfast is the most important meal of the day, according to a recent survey commissioned by Casey’s. However, few spend much time preparing it thanks to school drop-offs or long work commutes. Nearly three-quarters of Americans whip up their breakfast in a matter of minutes, making quick and convenient solutions a key for many morning routines.

“Casey’s has always set an early morning alarm to start the coffee and roll out our made-from-scratch dough. Now we’re serving new and improved breakfast items and bean-to-cup coffee that will ‘wow’ our regular guests and attract new ones,” said Tom Brennan, chief merchandising officer. “Anyone looking for a fast, easy and delicious breakfast can find that at Casey’s. We’re here to make mornings even better as our guests return to school, work and other routines.”

Casey’s first-ever, all-new breakfast lineup features:

Signature Handheld that starts with Casey’s made-from-scratch dough, wraps it around warm eggs, savory sausage or bacon, and two types of cheese — then is baked fresh in our kitchens to create a hearty, perfectly portable breakfast option.

Loaded Breakfast Burrito that is packed with warm eggs, shredded potatoes, savory bacon and sausage crumbles topped with gooey melted cheese and rolled up in a soft flour tortilla.

Loaded Breakfast Bowl that brings eggs, bacon, sausage, shredded potatoes, and cheese together in a bowl that’s packed with energy for the day.

Bean-to-cup coffee that brews a fresh, hot cup of coffee, grinding beans instantly with six different flavors. The on-demand brewing process promises a fresh-brewed cup every time. ​

“Our goal with the new lineup is to make our guests’ days better with fresh coffee and a warm, delicious breakfast that fits easily into their morning routine,” said Michelle Wickham, vice president of prepared food at Casey’s. “Our signature handheld is hearty, cheesy and portable. It’s so special we had trouble coming up with a name for it, so maybe our guests can help. And, I have to say, the loaded burrito and loaded bowl are packed with flavor and very satisfying which is what our guests want.”

Don’t forget the coffee! Casey’s survey also found that Americans drink 2.6 cups of coffee per day on average, making it the most popular breakfast drink.

As part of the launch, Casey’s is offering:

A free small coffee from September 26 to October 2 with any purchase using Casey’s Rewards to celebrate the entire week of National Coffee Day, which falls on October 1 (guests must save the offer in their Rewards account); and

A free small coffee by joining Casey’s Rewards – beginning September 22, the first day of fall (offer will be applied automatically; valid for 10 days after joining).

Happy Birthday, Breakfast Pizza!

Adding to the exciting breakfast news is Casey’s iconic breakfast pizza’s 20th birthday. Breakfast pizza lovers and new fans can enjoy 20 percent off any large breakfast pizza using code BIZZA20 through October 5. Perfect for breakfast, brunch or for a big change of pace to the office pastries.