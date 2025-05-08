Today, Cash App announces its partnership with Domino’s giving customers payment flexibility when ordering their favorite pizzas. This launch marks one of the first restaurant partnerships for Cash App Pay and will give next generation consumers the choice and flexibility they crave at checkout.

“We’re all about providing convenience to customers, and that includes making sure their checkout experience is seamless,” said Mark Messing, Domino’s Vice President of Global Digital Marketing. “We are excited to give them another easy and convenient way to pay for their order.”

With 79% of Gen Z and 85% of Millennials using mobile apps for fast-food orders, it’s clear that convenience and speed are non-negotiables for the next generation of consumers.1 Cash App Pay provides them with a seamless and simple way to pay by using their own money from their Cash App balance when checking out with Domino’s. Additionally, this partnership allows Domino’s to connect with Cash App’s young and growing user base, building long-term loyalty as these consumers continue to shape the future of dining and digital payments.

“We are thrilled to partner with Domino’s as this marks our first-ever pizza restaurant partner for Cash App Pay. Through this integration we are able to help them unlock incremental value with next generation consumers who we know are looking for convenience and flexibility at checkout,” said Alex Fisher, Head of Revenue, North America, Cash App Commerce. When checking out on the Domino’s app, consumers can select Cash App Pay as their preferred payment method. Download Cash App to get access to all available merchants.