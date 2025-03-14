CAVA, the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, opened its first restaurant in the Indianapolis metropolitan area. The restaurant is located at 11594 Whistle Drive, Suite 150, Fishers, IN 46037 and will be open from 10:45 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. CAVA Fishers is a 3,000-square-foot location with a 40-seat dining room, digital order pick-up and delivery.

CAVA serves flavor-packed Mediterranean-inspired bowls, pitas, dips, and dressings, helping people eat well and live well. These menu offerings, combined with an emphasis on hospitality and serving others, have a broad appeal and create passionate followers who flock to new restaurant openings.

With this new market opening, CAVA now operates in 26 states and the District of Columbia. With a target of 1,000 locations by 2032, the company is quickly growing its national footprint. It opened 58 net new restaurants in the 2024 Fiscal Year and expects at least 17 percent growth in 2025. As part of its expansion into the Midwest, CAVA also plans to open a second Indianapolis urban location later this year.

“Our category-defining Mediterranean concept has received a warm welcome in every community we’ve entered and grown in, and we’re excited to bring our vibrant flavors and hospitality to Indiana with the opening of our first Fishers location,” said Brett Schulman, Co-Founder and CEO of CAVA. “We look forward to welcoming the Hoosiers community to our table as we continue delivering on our mission of bringing heart, health, and humanity to food.”

Before the doors officially open to any new restaurant, CAVA invites its new neighbors to the table for a free meal, accepts donations to support a local cause, and matches those donations up to $1,000. Since 2019, this companywide Community Day program has raised more than $600,000 in donations, focused on organizations improving food security in local communities. In keeping with this tradition, CAVA’s Fishers Community Day event was held yesterday, raising funds for Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting hunger.

Prior to the grand opening, CAVA also donated fresh meals prepared throughout the restaurant’s training period to local community members. The company’s food donation program was launched nationally in the fall of 2023 to improve food insecurity and reduce food waste as CAVA expands to new locations.

CAVA’s new Fishers restaurant will employ 25-40 local people. The company hires people for their hospitality and warmth and is dedicated to creating career pathways for its team members. CAVA offers competitive pay and benefits including paid time off, healthcare, early wage access, an Employee Assistance Program, and free mental health support.