CAVA Develops New Menu Items with YouTube Star Emma Chamberlain

CAVA and Emma Chamberlain — breakout creator and award winning podcast host who is at the forefront of vegetarian food/eating, fashion and pop culture — have partnered to develop two new limited edition menu items:

Emma’s Fire Bowl, a vibrant combination of Spicy Hummus, falafel, pickled onions, avocado, olives, Persian cucumbers, tomatoes, feta and Skhug, a Middle-Eastern hot sauce made with chili peppers, cilantro, and spices ($14.17)

Emma’s Spicy Snack, a mash-up of CAVA’s famous house-made pita chips and Spicy Hummus ($5.25)

This partnership was born out of Emma’s genuine love for CAVA’s Spicy Hummus — a love that caught the attention of CAVA’s team after the above comment on Instagram. CAVA will now offer its beloved Spicy Hummus, which is always available at grocery stores, including Whole Foods nationwide, in CAVA restaurants for a limited-time, bringing Emma’s favorite hummus to restaurants across the country for the first time ever!

Launch timing is below:

·April 4: Emma’s Fire Bowl and Spicy Snack available exclusively through digital ordering on the CAVA app and website. Spicy Hummus will be available as a dip option exclusively through digital ordering as well.

·April 6: Emma’s Fire Bowl and Spicy Snack will expand to also be available for in-store ordering in CAVA restaurants nationally. Spicy Hummus will be available as a dip option for in-store ordering as well.

“Mediterranean food has been my absolute favorite for as long as I can remember," Chamberlain says. "Everything is so flavorful and fresh, and there are so many vegetarian options. Creating a bowl with CAVA was so fun and easy because they use all of my favorite ingredients. The bowl is DELICIOUS and I can’t wait for everyone to try it. I’m craving it as we speak.”

For more information, visit https://spicy.cava.com.