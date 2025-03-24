CAVA, the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, is introducing its new wholesome brand character, Peter Chip. To celebrate Peter’s upcoming birthday on Saturday, March 29, which naturally coincides with National Pita Day, he’ll be treating all CAVA Rewards members to an order of the fan favorite pita chips.

Peter’s gift will be automatically added to all CAVA Rewards accounts on National Pita Day. Loyalty members can redeem the reward for an order of complimentary pita chips in restaurants or through digital ordering on March 29 only at participating locations nationwide.

“National Pita Day — aka my birthday — is coming up, and I couldn’t be more pumped!” said Peter Chip, CAVA’s resident pita chip personality. “As an Aries, I love a big celebration — and what better way to mark the occasion than by treating our loyal fans to complimentary pita chips, on me!”

Crispy on the outside while soft and chewy on the inside, CAVA’s iconic pita chips are beloved by guests. Paired with a dip, eaten on their own, or used as a fork to dig into a CAVA bowl, there is no wrong way to enjoy pita chips. Read more about CAVA’s sprouted grain pita and craveable pita chips at peterchip.com.

As if this week couldn’t get any better for Peter Chip, CAVA is handing over its social media passwords so Peter can introduce himself and share all the details about his birthday celebrations! To join the fun and celebrate with Peter, follow @CAVA on TikTok, Instagram, and more. Don’t forget – Peter’s birthday treat is exclusively for loyalty members, so if you haven’t already, sign up by clicking the “Join CAVA Rewards” link at cava.com or by downloading the CAVA app. Terms and restrictions apply.