CAVA Introduces New Vinaigrette, Pita, and Chicken Bowl for Fall Season

Fall means fresh flavors at CAVA, the brand that has been dominating the Mediterranean space for the last decade. Introducing the new fall CAVA specials: Balsamic Date Vinaigrette, Sweet + Spicy Chicken Pita, and Balsamic Date Chicken Bowl.

Deglet Noor Dates shine with these new creations. The dates are blended with white balsamic vinegar to bring out their natural sweetness, creating a delicious sweet-tart combo you won’t want to miss.

This vinaigrette joins forces with CAVA’s popular Harissa Honey Chicken, creating the Sweet + Spicy Chicken Pita stuffed with tzatziki, tomato + onion, salt-brined pickles and romaine. Or, guests can opt for the Balsamic Date Chicken Bowl topped with grilled chicken, eggplant dip, roasted red pepper hummus, fire-roasted corn, cabbage slaw, and tomato + cucumber, over brown rice and spinach, brought together with a hint of sweetness thanks to the Balsamic Date Vinaigrette.