CAVA Launches Catering Program, with Plans to Scale

On Monday, November 1, CAVA officially launched its newest offering—catering—bringing customers a new way to enjoy the Mediterranean cuisine they love. The new offering will include signature and new dishes and will debut in New York City (at the CAVA on 40th and Madison) ahead of rolling out nationally through 2023.

To efficiently serve the diverse catering needs of guests everywhere, CAVA will be rolling out this new offering through multiple formats including a strategic mix of both off-and on-premises ghost kitchens and in-restaurant catering operations.

As part of the launch, CAVA will also be testing new culinary formats and ingredients with guests, including Steak and Roasted Salmon Kabobs as well as Handheld Pitas. The menu will offer three ways to satisfy any kind of get-together: Family-Style, Individual Box Lunches, and À La Carte.

Key Dishes

Kabobs

Chicken Kabobs - White meat chicken breast, marinated in lemon, oregano & garlic, skewered with white onion and grilled to order

Steak Kabobs - USDA choice grade beef skewered, seasoned with spices & olive oil and grilled to order for a savory, slightly spicy flavor

Roasted Salmon - Atlantic salmon marinated with Aleppo, cumin & black pepper, seared to order for a Greek-inspired flavor

Mini Handheld Pitas

Mini Falafel Pita - Our crispy & hot Falafel is served in our living grain pita with smooth hummus, sweet tomato onion and crunchy cabbage slaw

Mini Steak Pita - USDA Choice Steak Kabob is served in our living grain pita with smooth hummus, sweet tomato onion and crunchy cabbage slaw

Mini Chicken Pita - Aromatic grilled chicken is served in our living grain pita with smooth hummus, sweet tomato onion and crunchy cabbage slaw

Spicy Lamb Meatball Pita - Our domestic Lamb/harissa meatballs are served in our living grain pita with smooth hummus, sweet tomato onion and crunchy cabbage slaw

Formats

Family-Style - Family-style options serve 10 people. Choose between Handheld Pita Platters, Mediterranean Buffet, or an Assorted Dip Platter. Family-style pricing ranges from $100-$120 per order.

Individual Boxed Lunches - Individual box lunches serve one person but require a 10 order minimum. Guests can choose between one of CAVA’s Curated Bowls or Individual Entrees. Box lunch pricing ranges from $11.35-$18 per item.

À La Carte - All a la carte options are made in quantities that serve 10 people. Guests can choose from CAVA’s range of salads, proteins, vegetables and rice, dips, dressings and sauces, toppings, sides, drinks (served by the gallon), and desserts. A la carte pricing ranges from $8-$75 per item.