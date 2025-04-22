CAVA, the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, is spicing up its menu for a limited time by launching a new take on its fan-favorite snack — Hot Harissa Pita Chips.

Starting today and available through summer, CAVA guests can enjoy the bold, spicy version of CAVA’s pita chips at all CAVA restaurants nationwide through in-store, online, or CAVA app orders. The spicy snackables are a leveled-up version of CAVA’s pita chips with the brand’s iconic punch-packing flavor — harissa.

“Our new Hot Harissa Pita Chips are a bold twist on our beloved snack, showcasing our unique harissa spice for a new and exciting taste experience,” said Ted Xenohristos, Co-Founder and Chief Concept Officer at CAVA. “We can’t wait to bring even more flavor to our guests through this new snacking option.”

The brand is dancing into the new season by dropping its first-ever music video to the iconic early 2000’s anthem, “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.” The video, choreographed, directed, and produced by L.A.-based movement artist, choreographer, and filmmaker, Erin Murray, visually and audibly showcases how CAVA’s food makes their guests feel – evoking unbridled joy.

To enjoy CAVA’s first-ever music video, follow @CAVA on TikTok, Instagram, and more. And be sure to sign up for the CAVA Rewards program by clicking the “Join CAVA Rewards” link at cava.com or by downloading the CAVA app to stay up to date on any new menu item launches in the future.

“We hear from our guests all the time that eating our food elicits unparalleled joy and this is the feeling we wanted to capture in our new music video,” said Andy Rebhun, Chief Experience Officer at CAVA. “‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ is the perfect anthem to bring the happiness of CAVA to life. The masterful choreography by renowned director Erin Murray captures those cheerful emotions directly inspired by our loyal guests.”

To double down on spice and flavor, CAVA’s new Hot Harissa Pita Chips pair perfectly with the Harissa Avocado Bowl or the Steak + Harissa Bowl. The new chips can be enjoyed with all dips and spreads, on their own, or as an alternative utensil for any CAVA bowl. And to beat the heat, guests can enjoy CAVA’s seasonal Strawberry Citrus Juice, made in-house (always!).