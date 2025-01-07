CAVA, the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, today announced a partnership with Olympic gold medalist sprinter and public health advocate Gabby Thomas. In contrast to typical “new year, new me” restrictions, the partnership kicks off 2025 by encouraging consumers to embrace the Mediterranean spirit of abundance with food that is flavorful and supports their well-being, with no compromises. Inspired by Gabby’s accessible, well-rounded approach to fueling her busy life, the collaboration introduces three new limited-time menu items available now: the Spicy Lamb + Avocado Bowl, the Falafel Crunch Bowl, and the Garlic Chicken + Veggie Pita.

As she prepares for an action-packed 2025—training for the U.S. Nationals and World Championships while continuing her public health work—Gabby is intentional about eating food that powers her training, sustains her energy, and brings her genuine enjoyment.

“I’ve been a CAVA fan for years—it’s my go-to for delicious meals that keep me going no matter how busy my schedule or how intense my training gets,” said Thomas. “Partnering at the start of a busy 2025 feels like a great fit, and I hope I can inspire people to eat well and take on the new year with more intention and energy, so they can do more of what makes them feel good.”

“Gabby’s authenticity, passion, and achievements make her the perfect partner for CAVA. She loves our food, she’s inspiring and empowering, and she embodies living life to the fullest,” said Andy Rebhun, Chief Experience Officer at CAVA. “We share that philosophy, which we call the Mediterranean Way, and you can taste it in our food and feel it in the way we welcome everyone to our table.”

CAVA’s new chef-curated menu items are filled with high-quality ingredients that help support a healthy and active lifestyle.

The Spicy Lamb + Avocado Bowl stars spicy lamb meatballs and avocado on a base of SuperGreens and black lentils, topped with Crazy Feta, red pepper hummus, Persian cucumber, pickled onions, tomato + onion, and bright lemon herb tahini dressing.

The vegetarian Falafel Crunch Bowl features falafel, roasted vegetables, saffron basmati rice, black lentils, Crazy Feta, traditional hummus, Persian cucumber, cabbage slaw, tomato + onion, romaine, pita crisps, and spicy-herby skhug dressing.

The Garlic Chicken + Veggie Pita is filled with half grilled chicken and half roasted vegetables, dressed up with tzatziki, tomato + onion, salt-brined pickles, cabbage slaw, crumbled feta, and savory garlic dressing.

The Spicy Lamb + Avocado Bowl, the Falafel Crunch Bowl, and the Garlic Chicken + Veggie Pita are available for a limited time at CAVA restaurants across the country and via CAVA’s app and website.