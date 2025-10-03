CAVA opened its first Miami location in Brickell, located at 801 Brickell Avenue Suite 140 Miami, FL 33131. CAVA Brickell is a 2,700-square-foot location with dining room and patio seating, digital order pick-up and delivery. CAVA opened its first two South Florida restaurants in Hialeah and Plantation earlier this year.

CAVA brings its signature Mediterranean warmth and hospitality to Miami, a city that thrives on culture and community. With bold, high-quality ingredients inspired by the founders’ roots, every meal delivers both flavor and feel-good energy, whether guests are venturing to the beach, grabbing a quick bite between meetings, or dining out with friends. Guests can choose a chef-curated meal or a build-your-own-bowl or pita and enjoy any of the 17 billion possible combinations. CAVA’s menu also includes its limited time offering: Chicken Shawarma, fan-favorite pita chips, delicious dips, and house-made juices. The new location opens just in time for the brand’s launch of Cinnamon Sugar Pita Chips.

“We’re honored to join such a vibrant neighborhood and welcome the Brickell community to our table,” said Jeff Gaul, Chief Development Officer of CAVA. “Following the warm reception of our first two South Florida restaurants, we’re excited to continue expanding in the Sunshine State and sharing the bold flavors of the Mediterranean with even more guests.”

To celebrate CAVA’s arrival to Brickell, guests can look forward to exciting surprises on opening day. Before the doors officially open to any new restaurant, CAVA invites guests in for a complimentary meal, accepts donations to support a local cause, and matches those donations up to $1,000. Since 2019, this companywide Community Day program has raised more than $1 million in monetary donations and food donations, focused on organizations improving food insecurity in local communities. In keeping with this tradition, CAVA’s Brickell Community Day event was held yesterday, raising funds for Good Neighbors Florida, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating food insecurity. CAVA also donated fresh meals prepared throughout the restaurant’s training period to local community members. The company’s food donation program was launched nationally in the fall of 2023 to improve food insecurity and reduce food waste as CAVA expands to new locations.

With a target of at least 1,000 restaurants by 2032, the company is quickly growing its national footprint, with plans to open additional restaurants in South Florida later this year. CAVA recently opened its 400th location, and has a total national footprint of 28 states and the District of Columbia.

CAVA’s new Brickell restaurant will employ 25-40 local people and will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. CAVA looks for team members who demonstrate hospitality and warmth and is dedicated to creating career pathways for them. CAVA offers competitive pay and benefits including paid time off, healthcare, early wage access, free CAVA meals, an Employee Assistance Program, and free mental health support.