CAVA on Tuesday opened its first restaurant in South Florida to bring a taste of the Mediterranean to the community. The restaurant is located in the Shoppes at Highland at 3645 West 84th Street, Unit 5, Hialeah, FL 33018 and will be open from 10:45 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. CAVA Hialeah is a 2,200-square-foot location with a 40-seat dining room, digital order pick-up and delivery.

CAVA serves flavor-packed Mediterranean-inspired bowls, pitas, dips, and dressings, helping people eat well and live well. These menu offerings, combined with an emphasis on hospitality and serving others, have a broad appeal in the markets it currently operates in, and the brand expects South Florida will be no different.

“South Florida is known for its vibrant food scene and year-round warmth, and CAVA’s concept of serving bold, satisfying flavors with Mediterranean hospitality is a perfect match,” said Brett Schulman, Co-Founder and CEO of CAVA. “We are thrilled to welcome the Hialeah community to our table, and look forward to continuing to deliver our mission of bringing heart, health, and humanity to food in South Florida as we grow our presence in this market throughout the year.”

Before the doors officially open to any new restaurant, CAVA invites guests in for a complimentary meal, accepts donations to support a local cause, and matches those donations up to $1,000. Since 2019, this companywide Community Day program has raised more than $600,000 in donations, focused on organizations improving food security in local communities. In keeping with this tradition, CAVA’s Hialeah Community Day event was held yesterday, raising funds for Food Rescue U.S. – South Florida, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting hunger and reducing food waste.

With a target of 1,000 restaurants by 2032, the company is quickly growing its national footprint, with plans to open additional South Florida restaurants later this year. It opened 58 net new restaurants in the 2024 Fiscal Year and expects at least 17 percent growth in 2025. Last month, CAVA opened its first restaurant in Indiana, bringing the total national footprint to 26 states and the District of Columbia.

Prior to the grand opening, CAVA also donated fresh meals prepared throughout the restaurant’s training period to local community members. The company’s food donation program was launched nationally in the fall of 2023 to improve food insecurity and reduce food waste as CAVA expands to new locations.

CAVA’s new Hialeah restaurant will employ 25-40 local people. The company hires people for their hospitality and warmth and is dedicated to creating career pathways for its team members. CAVA offers competitive pay and benefits including paid time off, healthcare, early wage access, an Employee Assistance Program, and free mental health support.