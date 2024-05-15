CAVA, the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, announced the official opening of a new, state-of-the-art food production and packaging facility in Verona, Virginia, located two hours outside Washington D.C., in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley.

As part of its ongoing work to build a scalable infrastructure to support its growth, the company made an initial investment of approximately $35 million in the facility, which manufactures CAVA’s proprietary dips and spreads, including tzatziki, harissa, and Crazy Feta, as well as select dressings. Along with an existing facility in Laurel, Maryland, the Verona operation can support at least 750 restaurants and the expansion of CAVA’s consumer packaged goods business.

“CAVA Foods Verona is part of a vertically integrated model that supports our business now and over the long term. By centrally producing our dips and spreads, we reduce complexity in our restaurants, improve costs overall, and maintain the quality, consistency, and integrity of our chef-crafted recipes at scale,” says Brett Schulman, Co-Founder and CEO. “We’re excited to be part of the Verona community and grateful for our ongoing partnership with Augusta County and the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

The Verona facility has the capacity to produce more than 100,000 pounds of product a day using high-pressure processing, a cold pasteurization technology that retains the flavor and nutritional benefits of CAVA’s fresh ingredients, with no preservatives.

The facility also features ecological landscaping, airy, welcoming spaces for team members, and a custom, state-of-the-art, and environmentally friendly CO2 refrigeration system that cools production and warehouse spaces.

“It is an honor to welcome CAVA to the Shenandoah Valley and celebrate the company’s plans for growth,” says Commonwealth of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The new manufacturing facility will play a crucial role in the economic development of Augusta County, alongside the other renowned business in Mill Place Commerce Park. I look forward to the continued success of the partnership between CAVA and the Commonwealth.”

Representatives from CAVA, Augusta County, and the Commonwealth of Virginia, including Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade, Caren Merrick, are scheduled to give remarks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony today.