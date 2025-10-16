CAVA, the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, is teaming up with professional gamer and streamer Cody “Clix” Conrod to bring fans a first-of-its-kind gamified experience both in-restaurant and online. Starting October 16, CAVA and Clix invite guests to take part in a limited-time series of challenges, rewards, and exclusive offers designed to celebrate CAVA’s fan-favorite menu items and engage its passionate gamer community.

At the center of the campaign is the CAVA Pass Challenge, a gamified loyalty experience available from October 16 – November 23 that rewards frequency and engagement:

Guests opt into the challenge via the CAVA app and are automatically entered to win the grand prize – a custom CAVA PC.

With each visit ($10 purchase or more, including both digital and in-restaurant orders), point bonuses increase – helping guests “level up.” The first 20 people to make a third qualifying purchase ($10 min, one qualifying purchase per day) will win JBL Grip Speakers.

On the 5th visit, guests receive their choice of pita chips: Classic or Cinnamon Sugar Pita Chips – the newest sweet addition to CAVA’s menu.

On the 7th visit, guests get bumped to CAVA’s coveted Sun loyalty status for even more rewards.

“At CAVA, we’re always looking for ways to meet our guests where they are, and we’re seeing more and more of our fans in gaming culture. This collaboration with Clix lets us celebrate two things our fans love: bold flavors and immersive, interactive experiences,” said Andy Rebhun, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer at CAVA. “CAVA’s mission is to bring heart, health, and humanity to food; so supporting Clix’s commitment to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is the perfect complement to a partnership we’ve been eager to engage in.”

All participants are also entered to win a custom CAVA PC, inspired by the Mediterranean brand’s bold colors and flavors. This one-of-a-kind ultimate gaming machine built by Paradox Customs is powered by the elite AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor and NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti graphics card for top-tier gaming performance. Plus, there’s an extra special CAVA twist: a touch screen that allows the winner to order CAVA directly from their PC case. A Clix x JBL Quantum Headset will also be included.

Fans can also enjoy the limited-time Clix Chicken Shawarma Bowl from October 16 – December 28, a digital exclusive recipe curated in partnership with Clix, a long-time fan of the brand. Featuring Chicken Shawarma, Brown Rice, Romaine, Tzatziki Dip, Hummus Dip, Avocado, Fire-Roasted Corn, Fiery Broccoli, Pita Crisps, Garlic Dressing, Yogurt Dill Dressing, and a Side Pita, the bowl offers a bold new way to experience Mediterranean flavor. For every Clix Bowl purchased during the campaign window, CAVA will donate 10 percent of proceeds (up to $10,000) to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute – a cause that is deeply personal to Clix. Over the past few years, he has met inspiring young survivors, and those experiences have motivated him to use his platform and this campaign to bring joy and support to kids and families facing serious illnesses.

“Gaming is all about building community, and that’s exactly what CAVA does with food,” said Clix. “Creating my own Clix Bowl and knowing fans are about to go all-in on the CAVA Pass challenge is unreal. Over the past few years, meeting inspiring kids has shown me how much joy gaming can bring, and being able to support the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute through this campaign makes it even more meaningful. I can’t wait to see the competition heat up and find out who takes home the custom CAVA PC.”

Fans can tune in to Clix’s livestream on Twitch today as he announces the partnership and shares the news directly with his community. He will host two additional streams in the coming weeks, featuring custom overlays, pause screens, and automated chat integrations that drive viewers to the CAVA Pass landing page. To celebrate the launch, Clix is also hooking up his fans at TwitchCon San Diego this week with 20,000 free pita chip cards – an exclusive snack drop just for attendees.

The Clix Bowl is available as a digital-exclusive menu item through December 28, and the CAVA Pass Challenge is available through the CAVA App and in participating restaurants nationwide through November 23, 2025. For more information, visit CAVA or follow @cava on social media.