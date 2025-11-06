CAVA, the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, is announcing that it will launch its first-ever merch store: The CAVA Shop on Thursday, November 13 at 12 p.m. ET. Created by CAVA’s founders, the initial collection of merch is a love letter to the brand’s most devoted fans, those who live for feta, dream in harissa, and never skip a drizzle of skhug.

From day one, CAVA fans have been asking for ways to bring their love for the brand beyond the bowl, and now, The CAVA Shop makes that possible with an always-on digital destination built for flavor lovers everywhere.

Explore the CAVA Originals Collection

From spicy graphic tees and cozy zip-ups to accessories, each piece is designed for any flavor fan who wants to wear their Mediterranean heart on their sleeves, literally.

CAVA Zip Up Hoodie: This oversized zip-up is plush, heavy-weight, has a drop shoulder, and includes varsity-style chenille patches to show your CAVA pride.

A nod to the Mediterranean sun and CAVA's timeless cool. This cap has a classic look with chenille patched lettering for a retro feel.

Feta Hat: A fan-favorite ingredient, front and center. This hat is a staple for the MILF (Man, I Love Feta, of course) crew.

Feta Hoodie: Puff print FETA across the front, a little nod to the MILF crew on the back. This loose-fit hoodie is made from super soft 14 oz. fleece.

A bold essential for the spicy at heart. A classic fit with embroidered script celebrating CAVA's most iconic heat.

Hot Harissa Baby Tee: To show the world this on-fire confidence! This semi-fitted baby tee is made from 100% cotton and has a mid-length cut.

Hot Harissa Vacation Tote: This extra large tote has short and long handle options and is made from 13 oz bull denim for a sturdy design with a soft feel.

Extra Pickled Onions Tee: A tribute to one of CAVA’s OG flavor clubs. This tee is made from 100% cotton and already has a broken-in soft feel.

Skhug Crewneck: Made from buttery soft sponge fleece with a relaxed waistband. It’s comfy, heavyweight, and educational for the pronunciation.

Flavor Socks Trio: A little ankle moment to make a bold statement. Favorite flavors where it counts, a CAVA moment underfoot.

CAVA Reversible Mock Neck: Wear it twice in one week and no one will know. This reversible mock neck has CAVA on one side and FLAVOR on the other.

Meet the Flavor Fans

To roll out the CAVA Shop and model the first line, CAVA partnered with a “who’s who” of the internet’s most beloved foodie creators who are obsessed with CAVA, each modeling their favorite piece from the collection. From @how\\\\\\\.kev\\\\\\\.eats repping the Feta Hoodie to @janemukbangs donning the Hot Harissa Vacation Tote, every look tells a story of flavor obsession and connection. The foodies went from CAVA car muckbangs to modeling CAVA’s merch line.

“Our passionate fans have been asking us for merch for years so they can rep CAVA and their go-to flavors in their everyday lives,” said Andy Rebhun, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer at CAVA. “Now, at a moment when merch has become one of the most powerful ways for people, especially Gen Z and Millennials, to show what they’re into and be part of cultural conversations, we’re excited to give our community a new way to express their love for CAVA beyond the bowl.”

Fans can explore the full collection at shop.cava.com, including hats, hoodies, totes, and tees, while supplies last. Sign up for CAVA’s newly-enhanced loyalty program to get a sneak peak of future merch drops at cava.com/rewards.

Follow @cava on social to see the Flavor Fans in action and to be the first to know when new pieces drop.