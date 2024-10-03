CAVA, the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, announced that it will be launching Garlic Ranch Pita Chips, the brand’s first-ever variation on the original pita chips beloved by CAVA fans.

This new, limited-time menu item features a Mediterranean-inspired ranch seasoning, with onion, garlic, and paprika shining brightly alongside CAVA’s proprietary herb mix. Together with CAVA’s original flavor, Garlic Ranch Pita Chips will be available at CAVA locations across the country the week of October 7. Paired with any dip, spread, or enjoyed on their own, they are perfect for serving consumers’ increasing desire for snacking options.

“Our classic pita chips have a fervent following, so we wanted to give guests something new to crave and grounded in our Mediterranean roots,” said Ted Xenohristos, Co-Founder and Chief Concept Officer at CAVA. “Customers love engaging with our pita chips on CAVA’s social media channels, and we can’t wait to see how they creatively show off our Garlic Ranch flavor in their original content.”

The launch of the new pita chips will coincide with CAVA’s reimagined loyalty program rollout this month. The program will create an enhanced, personalized, and seamless guest experience by making it easier to earn points and redeem rewards for a variety of items. Garlic Ranch Pita Chips will be highlighted in new promotions and surprise gifts to celebrate the relaunch of CAVA Rewards.

In addition to Garlic Ranch Pita Chips, the brand will launch the new chef-curated Steak + Harissa Bowl and bring Pineapple Apple Mint juice back to the menu. The hearty, spicy Steak + Harissa Bowl stars Grilled Steak – CAVA’s newest main ingredient introduced in June – with a base of SplendidGreens and Brown Rice. The bowl is topped with Crazy Feta, Red Pepper Hummus, Cabbage Slaw, Persian Cucumbers, Tomato + Onion, and Crumbled Feta and drizzled with Hot Harissa Vinaigrette dressing.