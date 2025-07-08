As the hit reality series Love Island USA enters its final week, CAVA is joining in the celebration with a refreshing treat for its fans. To help ease the midweek lull — affectionately dubbed “slump day” — CAVA is offering a free beverage to all CAVA Rewards members on Wednesday, from 3 p.m. until close (local time) at participating locations.

On the one evening this week without new Love Island USA content, CAVA invites fans to stay refreshed at “CAVA Amor” by enjoying a complimentary beverage of their choice. Options include any size of CAVA’s fresh, house-made juices, signature fountain drinks, or a customized Mediterranean Fizz — a sparkling creation mixed with fresh flavors.