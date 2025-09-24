CAVA will open its second location in Michigan, and first in the Detroit metro area, on Friday, September 26 – located at 636 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48226. CAVA Detroit – Woodward Avenue is a 3,000-square-foot location with an indoor dining room and digital order pick-up and delivery.

CAVA is committed to delivering its bold and flavor-packed menu offerings with the warm hospitality of the Mediterranean, with a fully customizable menu which can provide over 17 billion combinations for guests to enjoy through chef-curated bowls and pitas, fan-favorite pita chips, craveable dips, and house-made juices. Earlier this month, CAVA introduced Chicken Shawarma as its newest protein in restaurants nationwide for a limited time. CAVA’s unique blend of flavor, culture, and hospitality continues to resonate with guests, giving the brand the confidence to further its expansion across the nation.

“We were delighted by the way the Canton community embraced our first Michigan restaurant this summer,” said Jeff Gaul, Chief Development Officer of CAVA. “As we grow across the Midwest, we’re excited to welcome Detroit to our table to experience the bold flavors of our high-quality meals and Mediterranean hospitality while living out our mission to bring heart, health, and humanity to food.”

Before the doors officially open to any new restaurant, CAVA invites guests in for a complimentary meal, accepts donations to support a local cause, and matches those donations up to $1,000. Since 2019, this companywide Community Day program has raised more than $1 million in donations and food donations, focused on organizations improving food insecurity in local communities. In keeping with this tradition, CAVA’s Detroit Community Day event was held yesterday, raising funds for Food Rescue US – Detroit, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing wasted food and increasing food access.

With a target of at least 1,000 restaurants by 2032, CAVA is quickly growing its presence across the country, recently opening its 400th location. With its latest entrance into Michigan, CAVA’s total U.S. footprint reaches 28 states and the District of Columbia.

Prior to the grand opening in Detroit, CAVA also donated fresh meals prepared throughout the restaurant’s training period to local community members. The brand’s food donation program was launched nationally in the fall of 2023 to help support efforts to improve food insecurity and reduce food waste as CAVA expands to new locations.

CAVA’s new Detroit restaurant will employ 25-40 local people. The company hires people for their hospitality and warmth and is dedicated to creating career pathways for its team members. CAVA offers competitive pay and benefits including paid time off, healthcare, early wage access, free CAVA meals, an Employee Assistance Program, and free mental health support.

Daily operating hours of the new location are 10:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. The company has plans to continue expanding its Michigan presence later this year. To learn more about CAVA, follow @CAVA on social channels, including TikTok, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.