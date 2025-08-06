CAVA, the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, is stepping into the world of blind-bag plushies. With the launch of the bold new Hot Harissa Meal, the brand’s first-ever meal offering, CAVA is debuting a line of limited-edition blind-bagged plushies, each one inspired by the Mediterranean concept’s fan-favorite pita chip flavors.

Starting on Monday, August 11, while supplies last, spice fans can unlock the Hot Harissa Meal – featuring the popular Harissa Avocado Bowl, Hot Harissa Pita Chips, and one of four surprise blind-bagged plushies – exclusively in-restaurant at CAVA. Designed in partnership with former CAVA team member Thaddeus W. Coates, a NYC-based creator and founder of Hippy Potter, everyone’s favorite pita chip, Peter Chip, returns to the spotlight in plushie form alongside three additional characters.

“Turning CAVA’s pita chips into bold, lovable plushie personalities was a dream. Each one has its own vibe, just like CAVA’s unique flavors, and I wanted them to feel fun, nostalgic, and worthy of a spot on your shelf – or on your bag,” said Thaddeus Coates, also known as Hippy Potter. “My first interaction with CAVA was back in high school, when I worked at my local CAVA as a Team Member. I have since gone all in on my creative endeavors, so getting back to my roots to collaborate with the brand in this new way feels like a full-circle moment.”

The four plushies are full of personality, designed to celebrate the bold, craveable flavors that make CAVA’s pita chips a fan-favorite. Meet the family:

Peter Chip – Kind and wholesome, the OG

Jimmy Harissa – Peter’s spicy best bud

Garlic Gus – Peter’s gregarious uncle

Sweet Sammy – Peter’s sweet sister

Each squishy Pita Chip plushie is inspired by one of CAVA’s crave-worthy pita chip flavors: Original, Garlic Ranch, and Hot Harissa. But here’s the twist – the fourth plushie in the mix is a sweet little mystery that hasn’t been revealed just yet. Guests may be able to guess Sweet Sammy’s flavor coming later this year, here’s a hint: she’s got a sprinkle of sugar, a dash of spice, and a whole lot of cuddle potential. With four characters and four flavor personalities, guests are encouraged to collect the whole pita chip plushie crew and bring a little flavor home.

“This collaboration taps into the collectible and blind bag culture in a way that only CAVA can – playful, unexpected, and rooted in flavor,” said Andy Rebhun, Chief Experience Officer at CAVA. “This Hot Harissa Meal launch is a fun blend of food and fandom, and we’re thrilled to partner with Thaddeus to give fans something totally new.”

The Hot Harissa Meal will be available for purchase in-restaurant only at CAVA, and limited to one per person. Once they’re gone, they’re gone! Keep an eye on CAVA’s website and follow @CAVA on Instagram for more information about the meal.