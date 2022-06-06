CAVA's Lemon Chicken Bowl and Preserved Lemon Vinaigarette Return by Popular Demand

While originally intended to be a one-time seasonal campaign, CAVA’s Lemon Chicken Bowl and Preserved Lemon Vinaigrette were so beloved by CAVA customers last summer that CAVA decided to bring them both back.

Curated in partnership with family-owned spice company New York Shuk, the bright, citrusy flavor of preserved lemon layered on CAVA’s uncommonly delicious options is a great way to celebrate the start of the season - tangy, bright, smoky, and sweet just in time for summer. The Lemon Chicken Bowl includes spinach, romaine, Crazy Feta, red pepper hummus, grilled chicken, tomato + onion, pickled onions, cucumbers, lentil tabbouleh, fire-roasted corn, feta and preserved lemon vinaigrette. The Preserved Lemon Vinaigrette can be selected as a dressing on any customized pita or bowl.

Summer 2020 was all about Watermelon Sugar thanks to Harry Styles, summer 2021 was all about Peaches by Justin Bieber and this year, we’re expecting the summer of Lemon. CAVA decided to bring the beloved lemon items back for many reasons:

The Lemon Chicken Bowl was the top-selling curated bowl in 2021, outpacing some of the more standard Mediterranean options CAVA offers like the Greek Salad Bowl.

In fact, the Lemon Chicken Bowl outsold the more familiar-flavored Greek Salad Bowl by 138 percent in 2021.

CAVA has had significant success with unique flavor profiles beyond Preserved Lemon that are not typically offered at fast casual restaurants, including Harissa, Spicy Lamb Meatballs and Pickled Onions - CAVA’s guests are consistently opting for flavor discovery over familiar favorites.

The Lemon Chicken Bowl ($10.17) and Preserved Lemon Vinaigrette will be available nationwide from June 6 through October 2, 2022.