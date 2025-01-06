The flavors of Mardi Gras are marching into all CC’s Coffee House locations beginning on January 1.

Louisiana’s specialty coffee house is turning up the Mardi Gras magic with two new celebratory flavors that take any latté, Mochasippi or Espresso No. 22 to the next level. The Mardi Gras Mambo flavor swirls together the taste of rich chocolate and velvety coconut. Paying homage to the traditional Mardi Gras treat, the King Cake flavor combines smooth caramel and brown sugar cinnamon. The Mardi Gras Mambo and King Cake flavors—available in a latté or CC’s Coffee House signatures like the Mochasippi and Espresso No. 22—also join new limited-time pastries on the menu, including the sprinkle-dusted King Cake Ball and gooey Cinnamon Croissant Crown at participating locations.

“Mardi Gras is more than just a celebration; it’s part of who we are,” said Celton Hayden Jr., CEO & President of CC’s Coffee House. “Starting in the heart of New Orleans nearly 30 years ago, CC’s has embraced the vibrant culture and traditions of Mardi Gras like no other. From the rich, nostalgic flavors of our King Cake beverages to the decadent Mardi Gras Mambo, this season reflects our legacy of bold, authentic offerings. We’re proud to honor this tradition by serving our guests the highest quality products and delivering an experience that celebrates the joyful spirit of Louisiana.”

CC’s Coffee House has added new meaning to its motto, ‘Your Pace, Your Place,’ by extending the Mardi Gras flavor experience to guests at home. For a limited time, select flavors of single-serve pods and ground coffee will be available for purchase at participating locations. Seasonal CC’s Coffee House items found in-store include King Cake Ground Coffee, King Cake Single Serve Pods and Bananas Foster Single Serve Pods.

The seasonal Mardi Gras-inspired menu is available through March 14 and can be ordered in-store, online, and on the CC’s mobile app.