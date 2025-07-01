CC’s Coffee House is serving up something big this summer with fresh sips and a brand-new beverage size.

Available now, guests can cool off with the new limited-time-only Dragon Fruit Lemonade Shaken Refresher, a vibrant blend of crisp Tractor Organic Lemonade, creamy coconut milk and diced dragon fruit, all shaken to ice-cold perfection. The new drink joins a colorful lineup of limited-time options, including the Strawberry Dragon Fruit and Wild Berry Shaken Refreshers.

Plus, for the first time, CC’s Coffee House is launching a 32-ounce XL drink size. Available now at participating locations, guests can indulge in the iced and frozen drinks they love in even more sizes. From the Espresso No. 22 to the Mochasippi, the new size offers bigger ways to sip on the CC’s menu and marks a new chapter for the brand as it will soon replaces its current sizing structure from Tall, Grande and Super Grande, to Small, Medium, Large and XL.

“There’s nothing better than a tart, refreshing drink to help you cool off in the summer,” said David Hooper, Marketing Manager of CC’s Coffee House. “We’re excited for guests to try the new Shaken Refresher, just in time to beat the heat, and to enjoy even more of their drink of choice with the new XL size. There’s plenty for CC’s guests to take advantage of this season, and we can’t wait to serve it up.”

Handcrafted with care by passionate baristas, each item in the CC’s Coffee House summer lineup was created to capture the carefree joy of sunny days and good company. These limited-time treats offer something cool and delicious for everyone, available now in-store and on the CC’s Coffee House mobile app.