CC’s Coffee House is ringing in the holidays with a lineup of festive beverages and sweet treats designed to capture the warmth and joy of the season. From November 1 through December 31, guests can enjoy the perfect blend of comfort and celebration with both new and returning menu items.

“There’s something truly special about the holidays at CC’s,” said David Hooper, Marketing Manager at CC’s Coffee House. “From Salted Caramel to Peppermint Bark, each drink was created to give guests that familiar sense of comfort and joy that defines this season. We know our guests will be thrilled about the returning favorites while loving the new winter-inspired offerings just as equally this holiday season.”

Leading this year’s holiday lineup is Salted Caramel, a new flavor joining the CC’s menu for a limited time. Guests can enjoy the indulgent mix of buttery caramel, a touch of salt and CC’s signature espresso in several delicious formats, including the Mochasippi, Latte, Espresso No. 22, and Cold Foam Cold Brew

Making a much-anticipated return are CC’s classic holiday favorites: Peppermint Bark and Peppermint Mocha. Guests can once again enjoy the rich, sweet blend of dark and white chocolate with a hint of peppermint. These flavors are also available in guest favorite formats such as the Mochasippi, topped with festive whipped cream and red sprinkles or drizzled with decadent dark chocolate. For those in the know, CC’s is also unveiling a Secret Menu item for the season: the Salted Caramel Mocha, where two classics meet for the ultimate holiday indulgence.

The celebration doesn’t stop with beverages. Guests can also treat themselves to returning seasonal pastry favorites, including a Salted Caramel Cookie, made with a brown-sugar-based dough with creamy caramel, buttery toffee bits covered in milk chocolate, and a touch of sea salt. The Toffee Crunch Blondie is another addition to the lineup, crafted with white and semi-sweet chocolate chunks, plus chewy toffee pieces for a festive crunch.

All holiday offerings are available in-store and through the CC’s Coffee House mobile app at participating locations.

To learn more about CC’s Coffee House and its offerings, visit ccscoffee.com.