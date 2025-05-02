CC’s Coffee House is making a splash this summer with bold new beverages and a sweet seasonal treat sure to brighten any day.

Starting May 3rd, guests can cool off with the new Shaken Refreshers – icy, vibrant beverages handcrafted with organic Tractor beverages and creamy coconut milk. This limited-time lineup includes the Strawberry Dragonfruit Shaken Refresher, a tropical blend of strawberries, cherries and pomegranate with diced dragon fruit inclusions, and the Wild Berry Shaken Refresher, a juicy fusion of strawberries, blueberries, and cranberries with fresh sliced strawberry inclusions.

Joining the summer refreshers is a fresh-baked addition that’s bursting with flavor – the Lemon Blueberry Cookie. With natural lemon flavor and sweet dried wild blueberries, this light, chewy cookie delivers the perfect balance of tart and sweet.

“We’re thrilled to offer our guests refreshing new options that match the energy and brightness of the summer season,” said David Hooper, Marketing Manager of CC’s Coffee House. “The Shaken Refreshers are light, fruity and totally crave-worthy, while the Lemon Blueberry Cookie brings a citrusy twist that pairs perfectly with an iced beverage. It’s the perfect time to cool off and savor the season with CC’s.”

Handcrafted with care by CC’s passionate baristas, each item in the summer lineup was created to capture the carefree joy of sunny days and good company. These limited-time treats offer something cool and delicious for everyone, available starting May 3 in-store and on the CC’s Coffee House mobile app.