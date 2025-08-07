CC’s Coffee House is brewing up a fresh seasonal menu, introducing limited-time fall flavors and treats, along with new permanent menu items –– perfect for easing into autumn’s cozy season early.

Available from August 9th – October 31st, guests can enjoy handcrafted beverages in two returning seasonal flavors: the sweet, indulgent taste of French Toast and the warm, spiced comfort of Pumpkin Pie. These flavors are all available in CC’s guest favorites like the Espresso No. 22, Mochasippi®, Cold Foam Cold Brew, and many more. Each drink is crafted to order by CC’s passionate baristas and offers a new way to experience the brand’s signature hospitality and high-quality ingredients.

In addition to the new beverage options, CC’s is introducing a Pumpkin Spice Coffee Cake––a rich, spiced pastry designed to pair perfectly with any seasonal drink.

“There’s something special about welcoming back the flavors our guests wait for all year,” said David Hooper, Marketing Manager of CC’s Coffee House. “This year, we’re not only bringing back fall favorites, but we’re also answering the call for French Toast, a flavor guests have been asking us to bring back for years.”

To compliment the fall lineup, guests will also notice exciting updates across CC’s everyday menu. These include the introduction of a new XL drink size, giving guests even more of their favorite iced or frozen beverages. Shaken Refreshers, which debuted as a limited-time offering this summer, are now joining the everyday menu due to their growing popularity. Additionally, the current Sparkling Refreshers are being rebranded as Sparkling Energy to better reflect their energizing nature. Plus, CC’s is rolling out a new breakfast item available daily, the Sausage, Egg & Cheese on a Maple Waffle, a craveable sweet-and-savory addition to the menu.

Available in-store and on the CC’s Coffee House mobile app, these limited-time offerings and menu additions were thoughtfully crafted to bring guests a delicious seasonal experience.