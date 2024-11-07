CC’s Coffee House is ringing in the holiday season with a lineup that will warm hearts and taste buds alike.

From November 2 through December 31, guests can indulge in the flavors of Cinnamon Cookie, available for a limited time as a latte, cold foam cold brew, and the signature Mochasippi®, to capture the flavors of the holidays. In addition, the brand announced returning favorites including Peppermint Bark, Peppermint Mocha, and Eggnog beverages. To complement the festive sips, decadent Sugar Cookie and Iced Gingerbread Pound Cake pastries are also available at most locations.

“Our loyal guests know that the holidays wouldn’t be complete without CC’s Coffee House seasonal staples,” said Celton Hayden Jr., CEO & President of CC’s Coffee House. “Peppermint Bark and Eggnog bring back the classic holiday flavors that our guests adore, and this year we’re adding a fresh twist with Cinnamon Cookie, served up exactly how they like it – whether it’s a latte, cold foam cold brew, or a Mochasippi. At CC’s, we cherish this time of year because it’s all about slowing down, savoring the moment, and embracing the sense of community our coffee houses create. We can’t wait for guests to try these incredible items.”

For those eager to sip on the spirit of the season, this year’s holiday menu has something special for everyone. Handcrafted to perfection by a team of passionate baristas, each drink and pastry delivers the warmth that CC’s Coffee House is known for. The new holiday lineup can be ordered starting November 2 in-store and on the CC’s Coffee House mobile app.