CEC Entertainment Appoints Three Industry Vets to Leadership Roles

CEC Entertainment, LLC, parent company of Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza brands, and virtual kitchen concept, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings, has named three seasoned industry executives to new leadership positions.

At Chuck E. Cheese, Tim Kerum and Adam Shafran have been appointed to regional vice presidents in an updated corporate structure designed to support the brand’s continued expansion.

Kerum has been with Chuck E. Cheese in various operations and management roles since 1992 and will celebrate his 13th year with the company in November. Leading the Southwest region, with 104 fun centers, Kerum will be responsible for all field operations and teams.

Shafran started with Chuck E. Cheese in 1996 as a general manager and over the years has held district and area manager roles in 11 different states. Leading the Northwest region’s 98 fun centers will allow Shafran to further develop teams and promote company culture as a co-lead on the CEC Diversity & Inclusion Council.

At Peter Piper Pizza, 30-year industry veteran Jim Brawley will serve as chief operating officer and vice president. His previous role at CEC was as western regional vice president at Chuck E. Cheese, where he oversaw nearly 150 fun centers across 18 states and built a proven track record of improving company performance and developing talent.

At Peter Piper Pizza, Brawley will be tasked with refining operations and growing the brand’s U.S. presence, including new brand concepts Peter Piper Pizza Express and Peter Piper Pizzeria. The company currently operates and franchises restaurants in Texas, New Mexico, California, Arizona and Mexico.

“Peter Piper is entering a rapid growth phase, so this is an exciting time to transition to the role of its COO,” says Brawley. “After more than 20 years with CEC, I look forward to developing systems and teams at Peter Piper that will propel this beloved legacy brand forward.”

“We are fortunate to have an incredible talent pool at CEC Entertainment, and in their new roles, Tim, Adam, and Jim will continue to elevate our mission and sharpen our operations in preparation for growth,” said CEC Entertainment president and chief executive officer, David McKillips. “Their demonstrated leadership, strength in developing people, and deep and wide business knowledge will help bring to life the vision of the Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza brands.”