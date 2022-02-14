Celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani Creates New Dessert Concept

Fabio Viviani, a successful restauranteur with over 30 restaurants with $110 million in revenue and one of the industry’s most sought-after celebrity chefs, is partnering with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like The Halal Guys, Five Guys and QDOBA, to bring the restaurant industry a fun and innovative way to enjoy classic dessert items. JARS is a new, high-volume, fast casual dessert concept leveraging the latest technology and labor-saving cooking techniques to produce high-quality treats, gourmet soft-serve ice cream, shakes and coffee drinks without the need for a commercial kitchen.

With the first location slated to open in Chicago this year and plans to open restaurants in the top 60 media markets across the U.S., JARS restaurants will feature decadent treats from all over the world served in eye-catching, reusable jars. From tiramisu, cookies and s’mores to pies, cakes and cobblers, JARS is a family-friendly, Instagram-ready concept that satisfies any sweet tooth craving.

“As a chef and restaurateur, I wanted to create a concept with delicious desserts that appeal to each individual’s taste while simultaneously addressing the needs of franchisees and restaurant operators," says Viviani. “The culmination is JARS, a perfect blend of my passion for serving amazing dishes with picture-perfect presentation and my commitment to building an efficient, low-labor business model. From the customer experience to the bottom line, we’ve meticulously packaged everything down to the finest detail.”

With more than 30 years of experience dominating the restaurant and hospitality industry as a television host, best-selling cookbook author and globally recognized chef with multiple successful brands, Viviani strategically designed JARS as the next app-driven, interactive experience to embrace automation. The menu allows for in-store, takeout and off-premise ordering options to meet customers’ needs through omni-channel sales opportunities.

Unlike current dessert franchise concepts, such as Nothing Bundt Cakes and Crumbl Cookies, JARS requires minimal labor and staff training while providing high-profit margins at a low entry cost for qualified operators. There is no need for a full kitchen buildout or executive chef, and the hoodless/ventless kitchen design provides exceptional ROI for conversion opportunities.

“Fabio stands out among other celebrity chefs due to his proven success and understanding of the business side of the restaurant business. He knows what it takes to build a profitable, labor-efficient franchise that is able to produce a high volume in a small space,” says Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. “He’s created a fresh, social media-driven concept that is approachable for first-time franchisees and appealing for experienced, multi-unit operators to easily build out a brand portfolio. JARS will undoubtedly stand out as the next unbeatable opportunity to bring an efficient, curated experience to today’s fast-paced market.”

With the help of Fransmart, Fabio Viviani Hospitality Group plans to grow JARS in the busiest mass gathering areas across the country, building on its diverse portfolio of 30 concepts with aggregate sales in excess of $110 million. With another five to eight concept locations scheduled to open in the next 12 months, the hospitality group is expecting sales top $140 million, all before adding JARS into the equation.