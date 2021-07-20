Chaia to Open Third Location in Fall

Chaia, an elevated fast casual brand that believes in the power of plants to achieve wellness and sustainability, announced today that it has signed the lease for its third location, a pop-up slated to open this fall. Chaia’s new restaurant will open in the heart of Bethesda at 7237 Woodmont Avenue, next to Landmark’s Bethesda Row Cinema.

Since launching Chaia in 2013 as a beloved “farm-to-taco” stand at DC area farmers’ markets, female founders Suzanne Simon and Bettina Stern have been inspiring people to eat more plants to benefit not only their health, but also the health of the environment. Chaia’s Bethesda pop-up marks the brand’s next major step in advancing this commitment, reaching even more people through its first shop beyond DC

“The enthusiasm and local following we’ve gained over the years have inspired us to bring our delicious, plant-forward tacos to Bethesda,” says co-founder Bettina Stern. “As entrepreneurs, our purpose is to come up with transformative, consistently new ideas that solve real problems and leave the world a better place. With our new shop’s location near an array of fitness offerings – including its close proximity to where walkers, runners, and bikers access the Capital Crescent Trail – we’re joining a community that’s as passionate about health as we are, making it the ideal venue for us to test fresh ideas that will move our mission forward in a big way.”

Like the Georgetown and Chinatown shops, the brand’s third brick-and-mortar location will feature a menu of seasonal tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas, sweet potato nachos, sides that include its signature black beans and herby green rice, and a variety of drinks. For the first time, the menu will also offer a “kids’ meal” with an emphasis on getting children to eat more vegetables.

“After the toll the past 18 months has taken on neighborhoods across the DMV, the presence of our mission-driven, locally-grown small business in downtown Bethesda, a center of commercial activity, sends an important signal that people are hungry to rebuild their communities in a meaningful way,” says co-founder Suzanne Simon. “We’re honored to help lead the way, and will do so by continuing to ensure that our company culture – how we serve both our customers and our employees – reflects our values of quality, seasonality, sustainability, and hospitality.”