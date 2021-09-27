Chaia Opens in Bethesda, Maryland

Chaia, the elevated fast casual brand with a mission to get people to eat more vegetables, will open in Bethesda, Md. this Tuesday, September 28th. The new location, announced in July, is in the heart of Bethesda at 7237 Woodmont Avenue, next to Landmark’s Bethesda Row Cinema.

Along with its signature plant-forward tacos and other street-food-inspired items, the Bethesda restaurant offers Chaia’s first-ever kids’ menu, which includes Rainbow Rice & Beans, Melty Quesadillas, Loaded Sweet Potato Nachos, and Tin-Foil Kale & Cherry Tomatoes.

The takeout-friendly restaurant seats 20 people indoors and 12 more across its outdoor patio, and boasts a “taco window” for convenient, low-contact ordering and pick up. Hours of operation are Tuesday-Saturday, 11am-8pm; Sunday, 11am-5pm; closed Monday.