Charcuterie Franchise Graze Craze Opens in Shelby Township, Michigan

Graze Craze, a booming new concept in charcuterie boards and boxes for healthy lunches, office catering and special events, recently opened open its first Michigan location at 1917 25 Mile in Shelby Township. Graze Craze is the newest food brand to join the community of award-winning companies affiliated with United Franchise Group.

Graze Craze’s new location in Shelby Township will be owned and operated by husband-wife duo, Jessica Moss and Michael MacGillivary. Residents of Macomb County and active members of the community for many years, Moss and MacGillivary support youth softball and several local charitable organizations, including Gilda’s Club of Metro Detroit and The Butterfly Collective. Their family plans to continue supporting causes that are close to their hearts and is looking forward to expanding ways they can give back to the community through their new Graze Craze location.

“We truly believe we were called to open this business to support more people in our community,” says Moss. “We want to provide a great working environment for our staff and feel strongly about being a positive part of their lives – our success is everyone’s success.”

Graze Craze specializes in artfully designed, hand-crafted charcuterie boards and boxes featuring customizable food displays that are perfect for grazing — including fresh fruit and vegetables, cheese, gourmet sweets and more. The unique menu features several grazing options fit for any occasion and lifestyle. Whether it’s a formal affair for veggie lovers or a casual get-together complete with meat and cheese for a low-carb crew, Graze Craze has something to offer for everyone. Each charcuterie board is beautifully curated by a Grazologist™ — your very own charcuterie concierge — with several different size options from single boxes for the lone grazer, to grazing boards with enough fresh food to feed a party of ten or more.

“This will be our first Graze Craze storefront in the Midwest, an important step toward our expansion throughout the U.S.,” says Brady Lee, President of Graze Craze. “Charcuterie is growing in popularity and our goal is to meet the demand by having nearly 50 stores open nationwide by the end of 2022.”

The Shelby Township Graze Craze will offer free local delivery any day of the week, and the storefront will be open for pick-ups from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m.- 3p.m. on Sunday.