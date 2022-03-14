Charley Philly Steaks Adds Tex-Mex Lineup for Limited Time

With National Cheesesteak Day approaching on March 24, Charleys Philly Steaks announced today the addition of their new Fiesta Cheesesteak and Fiesta Fries. Both items are available in-store and online through the end of June.

The Fiesta Cheesesteak is prepared with Tex-Mex seasoned steak and grilled with jalapeño pepper slices, green peppers and onions. The dish is topped with melted pepper jack cheese and loaded onto a toasted roll before serving. Guests can also enjoy Fiesta Fries with the same indulgent ingredients, piled high on Charleys’ signature french fries.

“The Fiesta Cheesesteak and Fiesta Fries were among several products tested last year and became very popular with guests,” says Charleys Chief Marketing Officer Brian Hipsher. “Jalapeño peppers are a common ‘add-on’ topping for Charleys fans, and we’re excited to bring this new dish to our loyal spice lovers.”

Members of the brand’s loyalty program and mobile app – Charleys Rewards – can look forward to additional promotions in the coming months geared toward the new menu items. Charleys will also share Fiesta Cheesesteak and Fiesta Fries-themed giveaways on social media.