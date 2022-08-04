Charleys to Bring Back Old School Cheesesteak on August 11

Charleys Philly Steaks announced the return of their top selling limited time offer to spark that nostalgia so many cheesesteak fans hold.

The Old School Cheesesteak, which launches on August 11, is prepared with an extra portion of freshly grilled and seasoned USDA choice steak and sautéed onions, which are loaded onto a freshly toasted roll. The cheesesteak is then topped off with original melted CHEEZ WHIZ Sauce. In addition, Charleys is rolling out loaded Old School Fries, which are crafted with CHEEZ WHIZ Sauce, sautéed onions and freshly grilled steak on top of French fries.

With the relaunch of this fan-favorite cheesesteak and fries, Charleys is also introducing a hot pepper relish that takes the nostalgia and bumps it up a notch. "Our guests were very clear that they were craving more steak and classic CHEEZ WHIZ Sauce on their cheesesteaks," says Charleys Chief Marketing Officer Brian Hipsher. "Why not give our fans exactly what they are asking for?"

Links to photos of the Old School Cheesesteak and Fries can be found at Old School. Let me know if this aligns with any new menu item coverage you have coming up or if you'd like to further explore the nostalgic angle of Charleys and the Old School LTO items.