Charleys Cheesesteaks Adds Spicy Lemon Pepper Wing Flavor

As we enter the fall season, Charleys Cheesesteaks and Wings announced their first-ever feature chicken wing flavor: Spicy Lemon Pepper. The Spicy Lemon Pepper Wings are the perfect twist on two classic flavors using Charleys’ zesty lemon pepper rub coated in their signature tangy buffalo sauce.

“Being our first ever featured chicken wing flavor at Charleys, it made perfect sense to combine two of our most popular flavors,” says Charleys Research and Development Manager Larry Geller. “We created a flavor that’s not only unique but recognizable and crave-worthy.”

The offer will begin today, September 26 at all Charleys Cheesesteaks and Wings locations and will run through the fall.