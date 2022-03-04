Charleys Cheesesteaks and Wings Opens 100th Location

Today marks a milestone for Charleys Cheesesteaks and Wings, with the opening of its 100th location. This 100-store milestone occurs only five years after opening the doors of Charleys’ first chicken wings concept location in 2017.

“The first Charleys Cheesesteaks and Wings location opened in Florida, and since then, the concept has rapidly grown, with restaurants operating in over 15 states,” explains Charleys Chief Marketing Officer, Brian Hipsher. “Our guests have spoken loud and clear – they love our delicious wings and cheesesteaks. Pretty much all new locations now include wings, it’s a natural evolution for the brand.”

Charleys’ chicken wing offerings include classic and boneless chicken wings, hand-tossed in one of nine flavorful sauces or rubs. They can be ordered a la carte – in 6-piece and 10-piece options – or as part of a combo, along with french fries and a drink. For larger gatherings, catering packs of 30-piece and 50-piece chicken wings are available.

In addition to chicken wings, the brand recently added ice cream to their menu, also available at Charleys Cheesesteaks and Wings locations. Guests can enjoy oversized ice cream cones, shakes and sundaes with Oreo cookies, chocolate and real fruit toppings.

Over the years, Charleys has introduced new menu items to entice current guests and attract potential customers with innovative offerings. Historically, Charleys stores were located within mall food courts. Charleys Cheesesteaks and Wings expanded the brand outside of malls into free-standing and strip center units. Along with the extended menu offerings, the latest cheesesteak + chicken wing locations have also brought fresh design elements to the stores.