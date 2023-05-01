Charleys Cheesesteaks Announces New Limited-Time Offers

Charleys Cheesesteaks, a beloved restaurant chain known for its mouth-watering Cheesesteaks and delicious beverages, announced its latest limited-time offer menu items! Here is what’s new starting May 9: Chipotle Chicken Cheesesteak - a delectable Cheesesteak featuring grilled and seasoned all-white meat chicken, sautéed onions, and sliced bacon, all topped with Pepper Jack cheese and smothered in Chipotle Ranch sauce. (Small: $6.49-6.99, Regular: $9.29-$9.99, Large: $12.49-13.49)

Watermelon Strawberry Lemonade - made with real fruit, lemon juice, cane sugar, and water, this refreshing and fruity drink is topped off with sweetened strawberries and pureed watermelon. (Regular: $3.29-$3.79, Large: $4.29-$4.79)

Sweet Peach Shake - a creamy and indulgent dessert that combines vanilla soft serve ice cream with real peach pieces and fruit puree from Oregon Fruit. (Regular 16 oz: $3.49-$4.49)

