Charleys Cheesesteaks to Give Rewards Members Extra Points on National Chicken Wing Day

Charleys Cheesesteaks is celebrating National Chicken Wing Day, coming up on Saturday, July 29, with a variety of offers for their Rewards members. On July 29, Charleys Rewards members will get 3x points on any wing purchase. In addition, for Rewards members who join the platform ahead of July 29, they can receive a personalized wing offer by "favoriting" a Charleys location on the app.

To get the personalized Charleys Rewards offer:

Join at charleys.com or download the app (charleys.com/get-app) by 7/29.

"Favorite" a Charleys Cheesesteaks and Wings restaurant location by 7/29.

On Saturday 7/29, eligible Rewards members will receive a special wings Reward in their account.

Charleys offers a variety of boneless and classic wings in sauces ranging from Sweet Teriyaki to Hot Honey and Korean BBQ.