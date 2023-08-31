Charleys Cheesesteaks Launches Parmesan Peppercorn Cheesesteak

This fall, Charleys Cheesesteaks is offering a new limited time cheesesteak - Parmesan Peppercorn. The Parmesan Peppercorn Cheesesteak includes steak grilled with sautéed onions and topped with A.1. Sauce, Parmesan & Peppercorn Sauce, crispy onions and melted provolone cheese, served on a toasted roll. This cheesesteak comes with lettuce and tomato.

Charleys Research and Development Manager Larry Geller developed this limited time offer sandwich through guest surveys and his own development. "The Parmesan Peppercorn Cheesesteak was created from guest insights and flavor exploration," says Geller. "This cheesesteak combines A.1. Sauce and a velvety Parmesan Peppercorn sauce, creating a balance between rich creaminess and a bold savory flavor. Combined with crispy onion strings, it’s very reminiscent of a classic country fried steak. Served on our freshly toasted roll, each bite is full of textures and flavors, pushing the boundaries of taste while honoring the classic cheesesteak tradition."

The offer will begin on September 12 and run through the fall.