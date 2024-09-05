Charleys Cheesesteaks has rolled out an updated menu featuring expanded selections based on previous menu items, customer feedback and value items that align with the current landscape of quick service restaurants. This menu rollout brings Charleys back to the core of its offerings from the past 30+ years, dating back to its first opening in 1986.

Nearly all Charleys locations will be offering the new menu as of mid-August for guests to enjoy.

The new menu includes a variety of updates, including:

Returning Sandwiches: Five cheesesteaks and sandwiches that were removed from the menu in 2022 have been re-added to give guests a wider variety of options. These include:

Bacon Chipotle Cheesesteak (chicken, bacon, grilled onions, provolone, chipotle sauce)

Prime BBQ Jalapeno Cheesesteak (steak, bacon, grilled onions, jalapenos, BBQ sauce, provolone)

Pepperoni Cheesesteak (steak, pepperoni, grilled onions, provolone)

Turkey Bacon Club (turkey, bacon, provolone)

Hot Shot Italiano (turkey, pepperoni, banana peppers, Italian seasoning, provolone)

New Value Deals: Added to the menu is a 20pc boneless wing special, including two wing flavors, large Original Fries and two cups of ranch starting at $16.99. Guests can choose from six wing flavors: Buffalo, Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper Rub, Bold BBQ, Cajun Rub and Scorpion Sting. All wing orders have also been updated to include fries without a change in price. Furthermore, Charleys has added a $1 vanilla ice cream cone to the new menu.

Expanded Menu Items: Charleys’ French Fry selection has expanded on the new menu, adding in a large gourmet fry option for the Cheese Fries, Cheese & Bacon Fries and Ultimate Fries. In addition, Watermelon Strawberry Lemonade, which originally launched as a limited time only offer, will be added as a permanent menu item in October due to positive customer feedback.

The menu rollout continues to position Charleys as an affordable, delicious option for guests looking for value meals, aligning with the industry trends of consumer spending. As restaurant pricing and cost of living continues to increase, many guests are gravitating toward value offers at chains to get the most cost-effective option. Charleys’ expanded menu and updated deals gives guests a higher variety at the price point they need.

Charleys has over 800 locations across the country and internationally, bringing cheesesteaks, wings, real fruit lemonade and more to guests around the world.