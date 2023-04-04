Charleys Cheesesteaks Makes Old School Cheesesteaks Permanent Menu Item

After selling more than one million Old School Cheesesteaks as a limited time offer, Charleys Cheesesteaks decided to make it a permanent menu item on National Cheesesteak Day, March 24. The Old School Cheesesteak features extra steak, sauteed onions and cheese sauce. Other cheesesteaks on the Charleys' menu include the Steak Philly Cheesesteak with melted provolone cheese, grilled green peppers, mushrooms and onions; Bacon 3 Cheesesteak with Swiss, provolone and cheddar cheese and bacon; and its current limited time menu item, Kentucky Bourbon Cheesesteak with bourbon glaze, sautéed onions, cheddar cheese and crispy onions. Charleys also offers Chicken Cheesesteaks, gourmet fries and fresh fruit lemonades.