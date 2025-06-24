Today, Charleys Cheesesteaks is bringing the bold, fiery flavors of Nashville Hot to its iconic cheesesteak and boneless wings. This limited-time offer fuses spicy with grilled all-white meat chicken seasoned with Nashville Hot sauce and melted American cheese, topped with ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato and pickle, and served on Charleys’ signature toasted roll. Available as a cheesesteak flavor or boneless wing sauce, it’s a crave-worthy twist to level up your favorite order.

Guests will be able to order Nashville Hot through the end of the summer online and in-store.