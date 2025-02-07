With football’s biggest game of the year just around the corner, Charley Cheesesteaks & Wings is giving fans of both teams a reason to cheer on and off the field with its Big Game Bundle. This online-exclusive deal is priced at $29.99 and is perfect for game-day gatherings for Eagles and Chiefs fans alike.

Available for a limited time, the Big Game Bundle comes in two team-inspired options:

Team Philly – Featuring two regular-sized cheesesteaks, 10pc. wings, large Original Fries, and two sides of ranch or blue cheese.

Team Kansas City – Featuring two small cheesesteaks, 20pc. wings, large Original Fries, and two sides of ranch or blue cheese.

Customers can order online using promo codes PHILLY25 or KANSAS25 to score this deal ahead of the big game. Only one promotion can be used per transaction, and there is a limit of two bundles per transaction. Next week, loyalty members will also get a mystery offer on the Charleys Rewards app based on the team who comes out on top.