The Charleys Kids Foundation Distributes More Than $1 Million in Grants

The Charleys Kids Foundation, founded by Charley Shin of Charleys Philly Steaks, proudly announced the distribution of over $1 million in grants, the largest amount in its history, to more than 60 organizations since January 2021.

The Charleys Kids Foundation (Charleys Kids) helps provide children with the necessary resources they need to succeed by supporting education, food and mentorship efforts throughout the United States. The foundation is funded by the sale of Charleys’ combo meals at its 700+ locations. For every combo meal purchased, ten cents are donated to Charleys Kids.

According to Brian Hipsher, chief marketing officer for Charleys Philly Steaks, the annual amount of grants issued is expected to grow, which will allow Charleys Kids to help more youth.

“Charleys’ combo meals are popular at all of our restaurants,” says Hipsher. “As the number of Charleys Philly Steaks locations continues to increase, so will the amount available to nonprofit organizations through Charleys Kids.”

Grants issued in 2022 by the foundation have benefitted 60,000+ youth throughout the United States.

“The support of Charleys Kids has made a tremendous impact on our students,” says Rachel Rosenbaum of Bright Prospect, a nonprofit in Pomona, CA dedicated to increasing college access and economic mobility in its community. “This year’s grant is helping more than 2,700 high school and college students along their pathway to a college degree.”

Charleys Kids helps kidsPACK, Inc., provide children in need from Polk County, Florida with a backpack full of nutritious food on Friday to sustain them on weekends when they do not have access to school-provided meals.

“Our sole mission is to feed kids,” says Amy Royal, kidsPACK, Inc., program manager. “The generosity from Charleys Kids for the past two years has been amazing.”

Organizations like Asian American Community Services (AACS), whose mission is to improve the overall well-being and quality of life for Asians in central Ohio through education and training to overcome cultural and language barriers, consider the grant from Charleys Kids instrumental in providing youth with essential services.

“The support from Charleys Kids allows children in the community to participate in our Healthy Asian Youth (HAY) program where they have access to mentoring, homework assistance, learning and enrichment activities,” says Seyla Kramer, interim executive director for AACS.

The grant that ASCS received this year covered the cost of transportation to and from a community recreation center where the HAY program is hosted.

“HAY encourages students to stay enrolled in school and work toward completing their high school career. Thanks to Charleys Kids, 27 students are safely transported to and from the programs."