As Scorpio season kicks off, Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings is turning up the heat and refreshing the senses with two bold new menu items, available today, October 29. Inspired by the intense and vibrant energy of the season, Charleys introduces the fiery Scorpion Sting Chicken Wings and the sweet, cooling Watermelon Strawberry Lemonade.

Scorpios are known for craving intensity and strong flavors, and these new items deliver just that. The Scorpion Sting Wings feature a powerful blend of scorpion pepper powder, smoked paprika, garlic and onion – perfect for those who love extreme heat. To balance the spice, the Watermelon Strawberry Lemonade offers a refreshing mix of real watermelon, strawberries, cane sugar and lemon juice.