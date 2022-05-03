Charleys Philly Steaks Adds Cinnamon Crunch Shake for Summer

Charleys Philly Steaks is getting ready for the summer. Select free-standing locations now offer milkshakes, soft-serve ice cream cones, and sundaes to enjoy with Charleys’ sandwiches and fries.

Milkshake flavors include Vanilla, Chocolate, Cookies and Cream, and for a limited time, beginning May 5, Cinnamon Toast Crunch (creamy vanilla soft serve blended with whole milk and real Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal and topped with whipped cream). The team at Charleys loves dipping Charleys’ famous fries into a milkshake for the perfect taste of salty and sweet.

Coming to Charleys’ locations on May 24, Watermelon-Strawberry Lemonade will be offered for a limited time. Watermelon-Strawberry is one of several fresh fruit lemonades available to, “quench the craving,” this summer.

Inspired by a trip made to Philadelphia where he experienced his first Philly cheesesteak in the mid-1980s, Charley Shin opened the first Charleys during his junior year of college in 1986 on the campus of The Ohio State University. Charley’s mother gave him her life’s savings to fund his dream.

Today, Charleys restaurants can be found in 47 states and 16 countries in malls, strip malls, free-standing, military bases, airports, and Walmart stores.