Charleys Philly Steaks to Give Away Prizes for 12 Days in December

Charleys Philly Steaks is starting off the holiday season strong—from December 1st through December 12th, Charleys is giving away prizes on the brand’s social channels. Additionally, Charleys Rewards members can look forward to twelve days of exclusive offers through their mobile app. For the promotion’s launch day, loyalty members will earn triple points on all rewards purchases followed by additional surprise offers each day throughout its entire duration.

“Our guests loved the 12 Days of Charleys last year, so we’ve been looking forward to this all year,” says Charleys Director of Marketing Jason Whitt. “We’ve come up with some fun new twists that will make this year even better!”

Charleys will be running giveaways on their Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts each day during the promotion with prizes ranging from discount codes to the brand’s swag shop to free food.

Loyalty members can look forward to twelve days of exclusive offers in the Charleys Rewards app. Members who place an order between December 1st-12th with their rewards account will receive a surprise reward to use later. The more times a guest checks in, the more offers they can enjoy! Rewards issued as part of 12 Days of Charleys will be redeemable through the end of 2021.

While the contests on social media are open to anyone who enters, you must create a Charleys Rewards account by downloading the Charleys Rewards app to qualify for the additional offers.