Charleys Philly Steaks to Give Free Fries to All Dads on Father's Day

Charleys Philly Steaks will be offering an exclusive promotion this Father’s Day. On June 20, all dads will get free gourmet fries with any purchase when they visit their local Charleys restaurant. No coupon or discount code is needed to claim this promotion. Any father who stops by can enjoy free fries with their purchase by mentioning the offer to the cashier.

“What would the world be like without cheesy dad jokes?” said Chief Marketing Officer, and dad, Brian Hipsher. “Dads and father figures – we love you and celebrate you on your special day. Instead of ties, we’ve got cheesy fries for you!”

The promotion follows close on the heels of the brand’s Father’s Day giveaway on social media that took place earlier in the month. Five lucky dads were selected to win customized Charleys’ spatulas and commenters were encouraged to share their stories about their fathers or father figures.

All Charleys locations nationwide will be participating in this promotion to celebrate Father’s Day. The promotion will run all day on Sunday, June 20th, at all domestic Charleys locations, including their restaurants on Army & Air Force bases. This offer will be available in-store only and won’t be eligible on third-party delivery or online orders.