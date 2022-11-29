Charleys Philly Steaks to Host 12 Days of Giveaways in December

This year, Charleys Philly Steaks is celebrating the holiday season by hosting their 12 Days of Charleys campaign (complete with promos reminiscent of your favorite Christmas movie). The campaign involves both the Charleys loyalty program and social media by giving away deals and swag starting December 1.

From December 1-12 on the Charleys app, rewards members who make a check-in will receive a surprise reward in the app, such as dollars off or free food. Every order they make on the app will come with a surprise offer, so there's an opportunity for 36 surprise offers across the 12 days.

On social, Charleys will be doing giveaways per day, including free cheesesteaks, gift cards and unique holiday swag.