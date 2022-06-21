Charleys Philly Steaks Introduces Watermelon Strawberry Lemonade for Limited Time

To cool off on these hot summer days, Charleys Philly Steaks has introduced new Watermelon Strawberry Lemonade as a limited time menu offering. This real-fruit lemonade made with lemon juice, sweetened strawberries and watermelon purée is perfect for the dog days of summer.

Charleys Research and Development Manager Larry Geller shared that the brand was inspired to test watermelon as a flavor due to its connection with summer and trending status – and they were right. It was consistently a top seller in the testing phase. "Strawberry lemonade has always been our best selling real fruit lemonade," says Geller. "Adding watermelon to that flavor profile makes it even better."

All of Charleys' lemonades are crafted with real fruit (including the lemons), cane sugar and water. The brand worked with one of its supply chain partners, Oregon Fruit, to develop the flavor.