    Charleys Philly Steaks Introduces Watermelon Strawberry Lemonade for Limited Time

    Industry News | June 21, 2022
    A picture of the Watermelon Strawberry Lemonade.
    Charleys Philly Steaks
    The beverage was a top seller in the testing phase.

    To cool off on these hot summer days, Charleys Philly Steaks has introduced new Watermelon Strawberry Lemonade as a limited time menu offering. This real-fruit lemonade made with lemon juice, sweetened strawberries and watermelon purée is perfect for the dog days of summer.

    Charleys Research and Development Manager Larry Geller shared that the brand was inspired to test watermelon as a flavor due to its connection with summer and trending status – and they were right. It was consistently a top seller in the testing phase. "Strawberry lemonade has always been our best selling real fruit lemonade," says Geller. "Adding watermelon to that flavor profile makes it even better."

    All of Charleys' lemonades are crafted with real fruit (including the lemons), cane sugar and water. The brand worked with one of its supply chain partners, Oregon Fruit, to develop the flavor.

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.

    read more